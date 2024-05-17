Family and friends honor memory of STL hit and run victim

ST. LOUIS — Kisha Jackson, 46, was killed by a driver who left the scene of a crash in the Vandeventer neighborhood of north St. Louis on May 3, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Friends and family said Jackson was a loving mother and a beloved friend of customers and co-workers at the Harlem Tap Room. Jackson was known for trying to catch the last bus of the night at Whittier and Page, the site where he was struck and killed.

“She meant a lot to all of us,” said Brandi Thurmond, bar manager and co-owner.

Jackson was a leader on the bar’s dart team. Her team t-shirt remains draped over a bar stool she frequented. A bouquet of flowers and her favorite drink orders have also remained on the bar, along with a donation box.

“We’re going to take it to the funeral home. That way, she can be laid to rest the proper way,” said Thurmond.

Donations can be made at the bar located at 4161 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive or by contacting Metro East Mortuary at https://www.metroeastmortuary.com/.

Jackson’s sister, Jeanette Jackson, said her family is devastated and hopes the driver will surrender to police.

“She loved life, and someone just took it away from us,” she said. “She didn’t deserve this.”

A homecoming celebration of Jackon’s life will be held at the Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1819 E. Prairie Avenue. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m.

