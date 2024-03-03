Family, friends holding on to hope for teen after serious car crash

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — A Seminole High School student is fighting to stay alive after a horrific car accident.

17-year-old Bethany Anderson was driving near the Shawnee Mall off North Kickapoo Avenue last Saturday when she was involved in a head on collision.

Andersons aunt Loren Knight said she had just taken Anderson’s senior portraits, who is expected to graduate in May.

Knight said the two were headed to have lunch, with Anderson driving her car behind.

“I just remember looking up and seeing the collision happen through my rearview mirror,” said Knight. “I saw her car spin backwards.”

That’s when Knight said she immediately turned her car around and ran to help her niece.

“She had flown out of the driver’s side into the passenger,” said Knight. “She was laying entirely horizontal, and she was completely unconscious.”

Anderson was rushed to OU Health in Oklahoma City and has been in the ICU fighting for her life.

“She has multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds across the brain,” explained Knight. “At least one temporal bone fracture behind her ear, a right femur fracture and then her left ankle is also broken.”

Knight said Anderson’s three siblings all look up to her and called Anderson a stand out student.

“She already will have her freshman year of college under her belt by the time she graduates high school,” said Knight.

Casey Batman is a friend of Andersons and he said she’s made quite the impact in his life.

“She is absolutely brilliant, she’s so caring and loving and kind about everything,” said Batman.

Anderson’s friends and family say although they aren’t sure what her future looks like, they’re hopeful she will push through.

“I think now when she wakes up, she’ll realize how many people were there for her rather than her being there for everybody else,” added Knight.

Knight told News 4 Anderson will have a long road to recovery and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

If you would like to help with medical expenses, Batman has created a GoFundMe for Anderson and her family. Click here to donate.

