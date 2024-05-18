Family, friends hold prayer vigil for missing East Moline man, 92

Family and friends of a missing 92-year-old East Moline man gathered Friday at a prayer vigil.

On Saturday, March 30, the East Moline Police Department took a missing person report regarding William Weber, 92, 5’11” and weighing 140 pounds, missing from his apartment at the Fox Pointe Apartments in the 4500 block of 7th Street in East Moline.

Weber was last seen March 29 at his apartment.

Also missing is his 2012 silver Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois Purple Heart specialty registration plate 2610PR that was parked in the parking lot.

Weber used a walker, and that also is missing from the apartment.

William Weber and his car (East Moline Police)

As the investigation into this missing-person case continues, police ask anyone with any further information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

William Weber (LEAP)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.