Family, friends gather to honor young Clayton County mother burned after gruesome murder

The family and friends of a murdered young mother gathered Sunday to remember the 23-year-old victim whose charred remains were discovered earlier this month dumped behind a cemetery of a church in Tennessee.

Dozens of people came out to Trammell Crow Park in South Fulton, where they honored the life of 23-year-old Brianna Winston with a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

“It’s been still sleepless nights and we are still kind of in shock with what happened because she did not deserve what they did to her,” said Winston’s cousin, Jasmine Walker, who helped organize the vigil. “She was outgoing, outstanding and she had a beautiful smile.”

Walker said that her cousin grew up near the park and often played there as a child.

Winston’s sister, Brittany Dell, showed her appreciation for the prayers and support during this difficult time.

“We appreciate everybody for being here and really showing that she had people who cared and know who she is,” she said.

Earlier this month, Channel 2 was in court as Winston’s ex-boyfriend, Michale Edwards, faced a Clayton County judge.

Edwards is charged with malice, felony murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police said that after Edwards choked Winston to death and drove her body in a suitcase to Tennessee, his wife, Brienna Phillips Edwards, loaned him her car to get out of state.

“She also was very aware of his whereabouts on March 17 while he was there burning remains,” said Lt. Ashanti Marbury with the Clayton County Police Department during a news conference earlier this month.

Police said once he was arrested, they heard Edwards on a jail call with his wife where he asked her to burn his shoes and gloves used in the crime.

Police said he told her his 17-year-old brother, Keilan Wright, would help. Officers also said Edwards’ mother, Ebony Anderson, helped hide the crime.

“We have evidence that she played a part in burning the items Michale called and asked to be burned,” Marbury said.

Edwards is the father of Winston’s 4-year-old daughter. Police said she questioned him about his infidelity, and that is when he choked her to death.

Their investigation led them to a man in Tennessee who helped Edwards burn Winston’s body.

“We recovered Brianna’s remains at the cemetery,” Marbury said.

Edwards and his wife are being held without bond. His mother and brother have bonded out.

