Family friend of teen killed in 2021 in Pope County speaks out after suspect is named

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County authorities have filed charges against an inmate in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in 2021.

Esperanza West is a close family friend of 17-year-old Savana Elliot, whose body was found in October of 2021 in the Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

“She was 17 and now she will forever be 17,” West said.

Pope County prosecutor files first-degree murder charges in 2021 killing

She said 17 is a number that will always strike a chord with the friends and family of Elliot.

“So that’s pretty much what the hashtag forever 17 means,” West said.

With every memory posted on social media, they use the hashtag to honor her.

West said Elliot was an all-around happy person.

“She was always very hyper, excited, loved everybody,” West said.

Pope County authorities release identity of woman found dead in wildlife refuge

Authorities in Pope County filed a capital murder charge against 40-year-old Stephen Watson in connection to her death. He was already in custody through the Arkansas Department of Corrections on unrelated charges from 2022.

“I feel like it’s never going to be enough because it’s not fair he gets to live and she don’t,” West said.

She said Elliot will always be remembered.

“I still involve her in everything I do, and everywhere I go,” West said.

West said the new charges are a long-awaited step in finding peace and closure.

“It’s been a very long journey for sure, and it’s still a lot to come,” West said.

Woman whose body was found in Pope County wildlife refuge identified

Officials said Watson is scheduled for arraignment in Pope County at 9 a.m. June 21.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.