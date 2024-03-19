Family friend of Riley Strain calls for online help
Family friend of Riley Strain calls for online help
Family friend of Riley Strain calls for online help
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
In today's edition: Mookie moves to shortstop, Anthony Edwards throws down the dunk of the year, Ovechkin hits the 20-goal mark (again!), soccer's version of madness, and more.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
Remember when you would "poke" your friends on Facebook to get their attention, annoy them or just start a poke war? Well, Facebook is trying to bring back that experience with some small updates to the poking feature. Plus, Facebook added the ability to poke a friend when you search for them on the social network.
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
Steam has introduced Steam Families, a game-sharing and monitoring feature for parents and children.
Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.
Earn up to 4% cash back with the Costco credit card, which you can redeem at the wholesale club once per year via annual rewards certificate.
Nvidia on Monday announced its new Blackwell GPU for AI and Grace Blackwell Superchip.
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both on sale ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
Inhaling lavender scent can reduce stress and help you sleep better. But should you drink lavender coffee?
Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI in iPhones, Bloomberg reports.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Top retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, and Target are investing in AI technologies to fight the tidal wave of retail theft.