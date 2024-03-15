Family friend remembers North Las Vegas pastor months after murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A friend of a North Las Vegas pastor shot and killed in December spoke exclusively with 8 News Now Thursday, as prosecutors said his neighbor facing charges in the case will not face the death penalty.

“Nick was such an amazing person,” Mindy King told 8 News Now.

Davi, a husband, father, and friend is being remembered by those who loved him.

“He was kind and sweet and gentle,” King said. “And just the best.”

Video taken by their daughter showed the moment 46-year-old Nick Davi and his wife Sarah Davi were shot by their neighbor on December 29, 2023.

Nick died in the shooting, while his wife survived.

36-year-old Joe Junio faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two charges of child abuse involving a deadly weapon, and discharging of a firearm where a person might be endangered.

The Davi family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Junio, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Junio’s history with the Davi family was extensive, as reports claimed her behavior ‘escalated’ after the Davis reported her to their homeowner association and were forced to call police twice.

Attorneys told 8 News Now a restraining order was also filed before the incident.

“Happy that for now, she’s in jail,” attorney James Urrutia said. “So that the family can be safe.”

Urrutia is representing the Davi family in their civil suit against Junio. He told 8 News Now he made recent moves to stop the 36-year-old from posting a $300,000 bail.

Urritia said bail was later revoked by the District Attorney, a change court records also reflect.

“That was the primary goal, keep her in jail,” Urrutia said of Junio. “Luckily the criminal system has also done a great job so far in preventing that.”

As the family works to come to terms with what King calls a nightmare, she said their focus is turned to the fight to honor Nick’s memory.

“You just think, this would never happen to anyone I know,” King concluded. “And when it does it’s just gut-wrenching.”

Junio has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and is due back in court on March 26.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family following the shooting.

