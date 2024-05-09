Family of four escapes north Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire in north Columbus has destroyed a home early Thursday morning.

Multiple crews were called to the 4000 block of Pegg Avenue, just off Olentangy River Road, in the Knolls Thomas neighborhood. There, at around 1:30 a.m., a large house fire raged through the north Columbus home, destroying the second floor and more.

An overnight fire in north Columbus destroyed a home, May 9, 2024. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Firefighters attempted to battle the blaze as flames shot through holes in the roof and smoke billowed out of the windows of the home. The family of four was able to escape without injury.

Authorities do not yet know how the fire started as the investigation continues.

