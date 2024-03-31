Family out fishing catches barge hitting bridge on video

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Saturday afternoon, a family out fishing the Arkansas River, caught the moment a massive barge crashed into a busy highway bridge shutting it down for hours.

“I looked over at my dad and asked if it was going to hit the bridge and he was like, ‘I don’t think so,'” said Dayton Holland.

The crash happened in the Arkansas River near Sallisaw. The bridge was U.S. Highway 59, a busy road on a Saturday afternoon.

“There were cards driving everywhere on the road above,” said Holland.

The video, which has now gone viral, sparked thousands of views. Dayton said she couldn’t believe what she saw. “He looked back just before it hit and he’s like yes, it is,” she said.

In the video, her father is heard asking her brother to call first responders immediately.

Officials don’t know what caused the barge to crash into the bridge. They haven’t released a cause but they released pictures showing the damage.

Holland’s brother is heard in the video telling dispatch that the barge was loose and seemingly floating down the river separately.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as of Saturday night and the road was only closed for a few hours while officials investigated.

This comes just a few days after the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. Crews are still picking up what’s left of that crash.

“We had talked about that after, how similar it was,” said Holland. “But this obviously was on a much smaller scale.”

