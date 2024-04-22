Family of father of 5 devastated after he’s killed in Southern California hit-and-run crash

A Southern California family is searching for answers after a father of five was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

The victim — 44-year-old Anthony Molina — was walking home around 3:22 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Marshall Boulevard near Elm Avenue in San Bernardino on April 19.

A security camera from the area picks up the audio of the crash but issues with visibility make it difficult to make out the vehicle.

Anthony’s family is heartbroken after the tragedy.

“I’m missing my son, look what you did to my son,” the victim’s mother, Sandra, said while fighting back tears to KTLA 5’s Carlos Saucedo. “No bringing him back anymore. I can’t believe this is being done to my son.”

Anthony’s death has left his family devastated, and his loss will also impact the community. The 44-year-old coached Little League in San Bernardino for more than 20 years. Anthony lived in his home for 28 years.

Anthony Molina was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino on April 19. The 44-year-old is a father of five, whose family spoke with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

Friends and family gather for a vigil for Anthony Molina, who was killed in a hit-and-run in San Bernardino on April 19. The 44-year-old father of five’s family spoke with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

Friends and family gather for a vigil for Anthony Molina, who was killed in a hit-and-run in San Bernardino on April 19. The 44-year-old father of five’s family spoke with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

Family and friends of 44-year-old Anthony Molina held a vigil for the late father of five. His relatives spoke with KTLA on April 21 after he was killed in a hit-and-run in San Bernardino on April 19. (KTLA)

Neighbors in the area say speeding is all too common on that stretch of road, and are hopeful the city will add speedbumps to slow drivers down.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect’s vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Anthony’s sister, Darling Vanessa Molina, is pleading for the driver to come forward.

“If you’re watching, turn yourself in,” she said. “My brother deserves to get justice.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.