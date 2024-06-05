Family enraged by ‘unethical’ 3-month sentence after a deadly shootout at a Pasco party

An 18-year-old Puyallup man who fired shots at a Pasco party where a 20-year-old man was killed was sentenced to three months in jail, outraging the victim’s family.

Jaelin Fields previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and is expected to take the stand during the trials of three other men charged with the murder of Denali Anderson in August 2022.

In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault against Fields.

Several members of Anderson’s family were upset with the plea deal and spoke out again during a recent heated two-hour sentencing hearing. They accused prosecutors of not pursuing justice for the slain man.

Levar Anderson, Denali’s father, tried in a written motion to get Superior Court Judge Norma Rodriguez to reverse the guilty plea. He called the agreement “unethical as well as an injustice to the public and the victim.”

He argued that there was more than enough evidence to convict Fields.

Rodriguez listened to his concerns, but said she wasn’t legally able to interfere with the plea agreement based on that information.

Deputy Prosecutor Frank Jenny told the Tri-City Herald that he couldn’t share why prosecutors want Field’s testimony.

The three suspects charged with murder and assault are Osman C. Morales-Salto, 19, Angel Isaiah Garcia, 19, and Brian Armando Panduro, 20.

And Fields’ girlfriend, Zhane Davis, 19, remains charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance for her alleged role in helping Fields flee the shooting scene.

Rodriguez sentenced Fields to the maximum term of three months recommended by prosecutors and his defense attorney. The Washington state sentencing range was one to three months.

Angel I. Garcia, Brian A. Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman C. Morales Salto, all 18, are pictured in this wanted poster compiled by Pasco police in the deadly shooting in August 2022.

Outraged relatives

Anderson’s mother, Janea, described her son as extremely outgoing, loving and playful.

“My life, smile, personality and mental status has been forever changed,” she said in an impact statement to the court. “His death has left me completely numb inside and out.”

She said Denali left behind seven brothers and sisters, many of whom wonder if they are now potential targets for violence.

“I believed that I would one day hold his children and that he would outlive me,” she wrote. “I believed these things in a time when I was more naive about evil.”

Denali Anderson

She said it was important for judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys know how much her son mattered to people.

Teodora Salcedo, Anderson’s girlfriend, said she lost someone she could rely on and noted he had started a roofing job shortly before he was killed.

“We also had so many plans, like moving out of state and starting our family,” she said in her statement to the court. “Now a family is something he won’t ever get to experience, he was completely robbed of this ability.”

She said the people involved in the shooting deserve lengthy prison terms. While it won’t bring him back, it will give comfort to others.

“Forgiveness from me is not something they will get but rather something they will have to talk to God himself,” she wrote.

2022 shooting

Fields, his girlfriend and a younger teen had gone to the party on Pimlico Drive in August 2022.

Caiden Gawith, who also was shot but survived, told police the shooting started after Panduro-Valenzuela and Anderson began arguing, according to court documents.

Candles spell out “NALI” in memory of Denali Anderson, the 20-year-old Kennewick man who was killed during a 2022 party on Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA.

Panduro-Valenzuela, Morales Salto and Garcia were in a Nissan Altima, and Garcia got out of the car and allegedly shot Anderson, said court documents.

The other two in the car reportedly began firing as well, according to police.

Gawith was shot in the stomach and chest. He later admitted to having a gun in a backpack near him but it’s unclear if he returned fire.

Anderson retrieved his handgun and fired all his rounds.

Gawith said he saw Anderson fall and one of the teens got out of the car and shot Anderson twice as he was on the ground, according to the documents. He died at the scene.

Fields was allegedly seen on video firing a gun while running back to his car but it’s unclear from court documents what his shots hit.