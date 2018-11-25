Family Of Emantic Bradford Jr Demand To Know Why Police Mistakenly Killed Him During Alabama Mall Shooting

Police lights flash as they respond to a crime scene. More

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. went into Alabama’s largest mall on Thanksgiving evening looking to do some shopping, but never made it out alive.

Now, the family of the man they knew as EJ is demanding to know why police shot and killed him in an apparent case of mistaken identity during a shooting. As CNN reported, a police officer fatally shot Bradford at close to 10 p.m. CST on Thursday inside the Riverchase Galleria in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. Police had initially claimed that Bradford opened fire during a fight, injuring two other people, but as the investigation continued they found that Bradford did not fire any shots. Instead, the real gunman escaped the mall and remains at large.

