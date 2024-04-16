These Family Dollar stores around Charlotte were fined for overcharging customers

Catherine Muccigrosso
·4 min read

Five stores in the Charlotte region were among more than a dozen North Carolina retailers fined over $256,870 combined for overcharging customers so far this year.

A total of 14 stores were fined in eight counties for excessive price-scanning errors, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said Tuesday.

Four stores in Mecklenburg County were fined a total of $44,825 and a Union County store was fined $14,430. All of the local retailers are Family Dollar stores.

Last year, dozens of stores, from AutoZone and Circle K to Walgreens and Walmart, were fined a combined $462,480.

Many of the stores penalized this year that are facing fines had multiple failed inspections and a high rate of overcharging errors, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement. He said it’s important for customers to check their receipts and notify store managers if the charges don’t match shelf prices.

Several Charlotte-area Family Dollar stores were fined for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division.
Several Charlotte-area Family Dollar stores were fined for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division.

Overcharging in Charlotte-area retail stores

Periodic, unannounced state inspections in retail stores check if shelf and register prices match. Here’s what turned up during the latest round around Charlotte:

Family Dollar at 8500-C Pineville Mathews Road, Pineville, paid $23,480 in penalties for seven failed inspections. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 14% based on seven overcharges in a 50-item cart. Follow-up inspections last year in January, March, May, August, October and December found error rates from 18.3% to nearly 6.7% for overcharges on 300 items. The store passed inspection in February.

Family Dollar at 4130 Rozzlles Ferry Road, Charlotte, paid $11,055 in penalties for four failed inspections. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges on 50 items. Follow-up inspections in August, October and January found error rates ranging from 10.3% to nearly 8.7% based on overcharges on 300 items. The store passed inspection in March.

Family Dollar at 2716 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, paid $7,680 for four failed inspections. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 21% based on 21 overcharges on 100 items. Follow-up inspections last year in August, October and December found error rates from 4% to 7.3% on 300 items. The store passed inspection in February.

Family Dollar at 4005 Sunset Road, Charlotte, paid $2,610 in penalties. An initial inspection in October found an error rate of 7% based on seven overcharges in a 100-item cart. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of nearly 6.7% based on 20 overcharges on 300 items. The store was re-inspected in January and March and assessed an additional $10,000 in penalties based on error rates of 19.3% and 12.3% in 300-item lots. The store will be reinspected.

Family Dollar at 7907 Idlewild Road, Indian Trail, paid $14,430 in penalties for six failed inspections. An initial inspection in March 2023 found an error rate of 18% based on nine overcharges for 50 items. Follow-up inspections in last year in April, June, August, October and December found error rates from 8% to 3% based on overcharges on 300 items. The store was last inspected in February and assessed a $4,420 penalty for an error rate of nearly 5.7% based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.





Other stores fined

Other Family Dollar stores throughout North Carolina were fined this year, as well as retailers Dollar General, Michaels and Sheetz.

Alamance County: Michaels at 1455 University Drive, Burlington, paid $2,900 in penalties for three failed inspections.

Forsyth County: Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, paid $23,560 in penalties for six failed inspections; Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, paid $27,345 in penalties for seven failed inspections; and Family Dollar at 550 MLK Blvd., Winston-Salem, paid $42,215 in penalties for 10 failed inspections.

Hertford County: Family Dollar at 1216 E. Memorial Drive, Ahoskie, paid $45,000 in penalties for 10 failed inspections; and Family Dollar at 1678 Ocean Drive, Hertford, paid $8,775 for four failed inspections.

Stanly County: Family Dollar at 103 N. Main St., Norwood, paid $43,530 in penalties for 11 failed inspections.

Wake County: Sheetz at 5200 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, paid $2,955 in penalties.

Wilkes County: Dollar General at 5172 Rock Creek Road, Hays, paid $1,335 in penalties.

How store inspections work in NC

Stores are fined for failing to meet the 2% or less price scanning error rate, according to the state.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors talk with the store manager and make a follow-up inspection. Stores are penalized if they fail the follow-up inspection.

Stores are re-inspected every 60 days until meeting the 2%-or-less error rate, and could face additional fines. Undercharges are also reported but don’t count against a store.

What to do about a price scan error?

Along with notifying store employees about price discrepancies, customers who see price scanner errors on their receipts may file a complaint with the state Standards Division. Call 984-236-4750.

NC Reality Check reflects the Charlotte Observer’s commitment to holding those in power to account, shining a light on public issues that affect our local readers and illuminating the stories that set the Charlotte area and North Carolina apart. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@charlotteobserver.com