These Family Dollar stores around Charlotte were fined for overcharging customers

Five stores in the Charlotte region were among more than a dozen North Carolina retailers fined over $256,870 combined for overcharging customers so far this year.

A total of 14 stores were fined in eight counties for excessive price-scanning errors, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said Tuesday.

Four stores in Mecklenburg County were fined a total of $44,825 and a Union County store was fined $14,430. All of the local retailers are Family Dollar stores.

Last year, dozens of stores, from AutoZone and Circle K to Walgreens and Walmart, were fined a combined $462,480.

Many of the stores penalized this year that are facing fines had multiple failed inspections and a high rate of overcharging errors, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement. He said it’s important for customers to check their receipts and notify store managers if the charges don’t match shelf prices.

Overcharging in Charlotte-area retail stores

Periodic, unannounced state inspections in retail stores check if shelf and register prices match. Here’s what turned up during the latest round around Charlotte:



▪ Family Dollar at 8500-C Pineville Mathews Road, Pineville, paid $23,480 in penalties for seven failed inspections. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 14% based on seven overcharges in a 50-item cart. Follow-up inspections last year in January, March, May, August, October and December found error rates from 18.3% to nearly 6.7% for overcharges on 300 items. The store passed inspection in February.



▪ Family Dollar at 4130 Rozzlles Ferry Road, Charlotte, paid $11,055 in penalties for four failed inspections. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges on 50 items. Follow-up inspections in August, October and January found error rates ranging from 10.3% to nearly 8.7% based on overcharges on 300 items. The store passed inspection in March.



▪ Family Dollar at 2716 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, paid $7,680 for four failed inspections. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 21% based on 21 overcharges on 100 items. Follow-up inspections last year in August, October and December found error rates from 4% to 7.3% on 300 items. The store passed inspection in February.





▪ Family Dollar at 4005 Sunset Road, Charlotte, paid $2,610 in penalties. An initial inspection in October found an error rate of 7% based on seven overcharges in a 100-item cart. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of nearly 6.7% based on 20 overcharges on 300 items. The store was re-inspected in January and March and assessed an additional $10,000 in penalties based on error rates of 19.3% and 12.3% in 300-item lots. The store will be reinspected.

▪ Family Dollar at 7907 Idlewild Road, Indian Trail, paid $14,430 in penalties for six failed inspections. An initial inspection in March 2023 found an error rate of 18% based on nine overcharges for 50 items. Follow-up inspections in last year in April, June, August, October and December found error rates from 8% to 3% based on overcharges on 300 items. The store was last inspected in February and assessed a $4,420 penalty for an error rate of nearly 5.7% based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.











Other stores fined

Other Family Dollar stores throughout North Carolina were fined this year, as well as retailers Dollar General, Michaels and Sheetz.

▪ Alamance County: Michaels at 1455 University Drive, Burlington, paid $2,900 in penalties for three failed inspections.

▪ Forsyth County: Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, paid $23,560 in penalties for six failed inspections; Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, paid $27,345 in penalties for seven failed inspections; and Family Dollar at 550 MLK Blvd., Winston-Salem, paid $42,215 in penalties for 10 failed inspections.

▪ Hertford County: Family Dollar at 1216 E. Memorial Drive, Ahoskie, paid $45,000 in penalties for 10 failed inspections; and Family Dollar at 1678 Ocean Drive, Hertford, paid $8,775 for four failed inspections.

▪ Stanly County: Family Dollar at 103 N. Main St., Norwood, paid $43,530 in penalties for 11 failed inspections.

▪ Wake County: Sheetz at 5200 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, paid $2,955 in penalties.

▪ Wilkes County: Dollar General at 5172 Rock Creek Road, Hays, paid $1,335 in penalties.

How store inspections work in NC

Stores are fined for failing to meet the 2% or less price scanning error rate, according to the state.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors talk with the store manager and make a follow-up inspection. Stores are penalized if they fail the follow-up inspection.

Stores are re-inspected every 60 days until meeting the 2%-or-less error rate, and could face additional fines. Undercharges are also reported but don’t count against a store.

What to do about a price scan error?

Along with notifying store employees about price discrepancies, customers who see price scanner errors on their receipts may file a complaint with the state Standards Division. Call 984-236-4750.

