Family Dollar shoplifter fought with store employee before leaving, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are attempting to identify a man accused of shoplifting from a Family Dollar on May 15.

According to an MPD news release, officers were called to the 2000 block of St. Stephens Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shoplifting.

When the officers arrived, they found that a man had entered the store and attempted to leave with merchandise hidden in his clothes, according to the release.

Surveillance video captured the incident and showed that a store employee attempted to block the man from leaving.

The video then showed a fight between the employee and the suspect.

The man was eventually able to leave the store with the items.

Anyone with information can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

