Family Dollar employee shoots man in ankle: Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a Family Dollar employee allegedly shot a person who refused to show a receipt.

According to officials, at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, officers were called to the 3100 block of W. 110th Street for a report of a 20-year-old man shot in the ankle.

Police say the suspect is an employee of a Family Dollar store located at 10820 Lorain Avenue, about a half-mile from where the victim was found.

Based on an initial investigation, police report, the suspect attempted to verify a receipt from the victim’s purchase and when the victim refused to show the receipt, the suspect followed the victim outside where they were involved in a physical altercation and the store employee shot the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested. A name has not yet been released.

Officials note: “This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation evolves.“

