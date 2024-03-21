New Family Dollar coming to former Walgreens site in Rochester. Is it what residents wanted?

A former Walgreens at 670 Thurston Road is being turned into a Family Dollar store.

A former Walgreens store at 670 Thurston Road in the city’s 19th Ward will soon be replaced by a Family Dollar.

A representative of the chain owned by Virginia-based Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to a request for information about an opening date, although a buildout of the space near the corner of Brooks Avenue was well underway March 18.

Originally, the hope was that another pharmacy would take the place of Walgreens because it was a walkable for neighborhood residents, especially older ones, who lack transportation.

Residents also supported a grocery store moving in, said Josie McClary, president of the 19th Ward Community Association.

At one point, it appeared that a Dollar Tree would fill the vacancy. When McClary and her group learned those plans had changed and a Family Dollar was on the way, they lobbied the property owner to stick with Dollar Tree.

In their experience, those stores are better maintained and offer a higher level of customer service and an overall better shopping experience.

Plus, “We already have three (Family Dollar stores) in a mile and a half radius,” she said — at 460 West Ave., 715 W. Main St., and 773 Genesee St.

“Well,” she said of the organization's efforts, “that didn’t work.”

On the flip side, “When I sit back I and really think about it logically, number one, it’s better to have something than nothing,” said McClary, who has lived in the 19th Ward for more than 25 years. “And number two, it’s a pretty sizable space, so they’re going to have coolers where you can get eggs and milk and butter and things of that nature. So, a Family Dollar in that corridor will suffice.”

Plus, “Right now, it’s dark,” she said of the property. And since going dark, “It’s been a dumping site, a drug site and an everything else site. If there’s some movement, if there’s store lights, if there’s parking lot lights, the corridor will have some life to it.”

In an emailed statement, Dana Miller, city commissioner of neighborhood and business development, said: "The City worked diligently to attract a local grocer to the old Walgreens site so the property wouldn’t remain vacant and the building owner could receive a return on their investment. The City did provide the property owner with three potential businesses. However, the City does not have the ability to control whom a property owner chooses to lease to, as long as they meet all zoning requirements. Family Dollar is a familiar and established franchise in Rochester, and the company was able to move fairly quickly to secure the Thurston Road location. The City continues to actively seek grocers to service the residents of the 19th Ward."

Oddly, it was only last week when Dollar Tree announced that in a cost-cutting move, it will close 1,000 underperforming Family Dollar stores nationwide. It hasn’t yet revealed which ones.

A Family Dollar at 176 E. Main St. downtown closed last year.

A year and a half ago, news that the Thurston Road Walgreens would close was delivered abruptly.

Many 19th Ward residents learned about it from a sign posted at the store’s entrance or while picking up prescriptions.

New York state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, state Assembly member Demond Meeks and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans advocated for Walgreens to reverse course on the location, but to no avail.

It was one of hundreds shut down in 2022 as the company sought to save $1.5 billion.

So, “We didn’t get exactly what we want,” McClary said of the forthcoming Family Dollar. “Fine, but we’re getting something.”

However, she said she’s put the property owner on notice: “I told them, I will be your worst enemy if I see any trash out there.”

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New Family Dollar coming to former Walgreens site in Rochester NY