Family Dog Walks Out Of Rubble After 5 People Killed in Tornado, Deadly Floods

Central U.S. through Appalachia experienced gale force winds and heavy rains over the weekend.

A dog walked out alive from a home leveled in the weekend's deadly tornado and cameras were there to record the uplifting moment amid widespread turmoil.

At least five people were killed as a fierce storm systems bombarded several central U.S. states with deadly flooding and a tornado.

The dog somehow managed to walk away from the splintered remains of a Clarksville, Tennessee home unharmed, according to WTVF.

A news helicopter overhead was able to catch the miraculous moment on video.

Albert Foster, 83, of Knobel, Ark., was sadly not as luck after high winds blew his trailer into a nearby pond, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told local reporters.

Miller added in a Facebook post that the storms caused power outage, collapsed power poles and flooded roads.

Dallas Jane Combs, 79, in Logan County was one of three in Kentucky that were killed by the storms after she was hit by debris Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

Her husband was putting up plastic outside their home to keep out rain when he was also struck by strong winds and him into the basement, deputies added. He was not injured.

The City of Henderson Fire Department reported on Facebook Sunday morning a body was recovered from a car submerged in a ditch after warning people just hours before that many roads were unsafe due to flooding.

"We believe the accident was related to the flooding that was caused by the recent heavy rain we have received," deputies confirmed to InsideEdition.com.

In nearby Simpson County, deputies found Kenneth Boren, 69, of Franklin killed in his car after floods washed away his vehicle.

"Due to recent heavy rain, the bridge was flooded," the Simpson County Sheriff's Office told InsideEdition.com. "As result, it's believed [the] vehicle was swept off [the] bridge into the high water."

