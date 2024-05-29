Family dog named Milkshake stolen by thieves from Bronx apartment building

Two thieves stole Milkshake, a 10-year-old Dachshund, as she played with children inside the family’s Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday.

The dognapping duo stole the pooch at 8 p.m. on May 4 from inside an apartment building on Tiffany Place near Westchester Ave. in Longwood.

Police said the dog’s owner was in her apartment and that her kids and other children were playing with the brown-haired dog when at some point she realized Milkshake was no longer there.

Video released by police shows the thieves walking back and forth in the hallway, with Milkshake dutifully following them. The suspects eventually left the building with the dog.

Anyone with information about Milkshake or the men who stole her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.