Family dog gets credit for saving Marlborough family from early morning house fire

MARLBOROUGH — A barking dog is being credited with alerting a family on River Street of a fire inside their home, fire officials said.

Moments after the dog began barking, smoke alarms sounded and the family of three discovered the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Emanuelson.

Firefighters responded to 50 River St. after a 911 call reporting a fire at 4:54 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-and-a-half-story home, he said.

"All of the occupants were out of the home prior to our arrival," said Emanuelson. "They had a family pet, a dog, that started barking and woke them up and then the smoke alarm went out."

Firefighters from several communities fought a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning on River Street in Marlborough.

Who made the most?: Top 25 municipal salaries in Marlborough for 2023

A mother and two adult children live in the home. The mother went to check what was going on, felt heat coming from a wall leading to an outdoor porch and got everyone out of the house safely, Emanuelson said.

No one was injured.

Fire official says home's 'balloon construction' allowed fire to spread

The fire went to two alarms, Emanuelson said. The Hudson, Northborough and Southborough fire departments assisted at the scene, while the Framingham and Sudbury fire departments provided station coverage.

"They made an aggressive attack," said Emanuelson of firefighters. "They did a great job and were able to save a vast majority of the structure and the contents for the residents. There was a lot of loss, but it could have been a lot worse."

'We did the legwork': Marlborough creates second panel to place new west side fire station

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's not considered suspicious. The fire appeared to start on a back porch and spread into the wall and the home's interior. Emanuelson said the home's so-called "balloon construction" — a method popular a century ago where the wall studs run the entire height of the outside walls — allowed the fire to spread quickly inside the 114-year-old home.

"It's an old home and there have been no major renovations over the years, so there would not have been any upgrades when it comes to fire stops," he said. "It's because of the type of construction."

Home deemed uninhabitable, residents get Red Cross assistance

The home is uninhabitable and will be for "quite some time," the assistant chief said. The three residents are being assisted by the homeowner and the American Red Cross to find alternative housing.

According to the city assessor's database, the home is owned by Connecticut resident Joseph Mercurio, who came to the scene, Emanuelson said. The home was last assessed at $155,600.

"We were grateful that no one was hurt, but glad that they did not ignore the smoke detectors and the dog," Emanuelson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Three residents displaced after two-alarm fire at Marlborough home