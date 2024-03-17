Family dispute leads to killing of Maxton man, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A family dispute resulted in the death of a Maxton man on Saturday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Daquan Smith, 33, was found dead inside a Finch Road home after deputies responded to the scene about 11 a.m. on Saturday for a reported domestic incident.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.



