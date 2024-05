BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family has been displaced after a fire tore through their home early Tuesday morning in Oildale.

The fire happened just after 1 a.m. on Washington Avenue. Video from the scene shows flames erupting out of a window.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

