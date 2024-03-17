Family displaced after fire causes 'significant damage'

Mar. 16—JAMESTOWN — A family was displaced after a fire caused "significant damage" to their home Saturday, March 16, in northeast Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr with the Jamestown Fire Department.

The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 1614 5 1/2 Ave. NE at about 4:45 p.m. with four trucks and 17 firefighters. When firefighters arrived, the inside of the attached garage was fully involved, Mohr said. He said the fire spread into the attic of the house.

Mohr said firefighters extinguished the fire and made sure it was out.

He said nobody was home at the time.

The homes to the north and south were evacuated, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky with the Jamestown Fire Department. He said the residents were able to go back inside their homes.

Mohr said the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office helped remove a vehicle from the driveway of the home at 1614 5 1/2 Ave. NE.

He said Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. was called to the scene to turn the gas off and Otter Tail Power Co. secured the power.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, Mohr said. He said the home is "uninhabitable."

Mohr said a deck at the home south of the fire received minor damage from the heat.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene.