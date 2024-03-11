Family details encounter with alleged utility imposter
Shigeru Miyamoto announced on Mario Day that Nintendo and Illumination are working on another movie in the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It's set to come out April 3, 2026 in the US and other areas.
Author Teresa Ghilarducci pointed out that nearly half of all families in the US have no retirement savings. “This humanitarian and economic crisis is on the boil," she said.
The Rivian R2, an all-electric sport utility vehicle that's smaller and more affordable than the automaker's flagship SUV, appears to be a hit with potential customers. At least, if the number of reservations for the R2 is any guide. Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe posted Friday on Instagram that the company had received more than 68,000 R2 reservations less than 24 hours since the vehicle was revealed at an event in Laguna Beach, California.
India's federal election commission has fixed flaws on its website that exposed data related to citizens' requests for information related to their voting eligibility status, local political candidates and parties, and technical details about electronic voting machines. India is heading for its next general elections, expected between April and May, to elect the members of its parliament's lower house who will form the new government. The Election Commission of India fixed the bugs in its Right to Information (RTI) portal, which allows citizens to request access to records of constitutional authorities, as well as state and central government institutions and private organizations receiving substantial funds from the Indian government.
Kristen Stewart opens up about romantic crime thriller "Love Lies Bleeding" and the precision behind those sex scenes.
Rivian just surprise-announced an all-electric hatchback called the R3 -- giving the company a big Apple-esque "one more thing" announcement at the event that was ostensibly supposed to be all about its new R2 SUV. While we knew Rivian was working on an "R3," I'm not sure many people expected it to look quite like this. Unfortunately, the company didn't immediately share any real details about when the R3 will be available, or how much it will cost.
The FDA alert comes amid an ongoing investigation into apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches.
Elizabeth Carr spoke to Yahoo News ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Union address.
The occasion was the unveiling of the Rivian R2, a smaller and more affordable all-electric SUV, and a vital vehicle for the EV upstart hoping to show the world it's here to stay. Early supporters of Rivian, friends, and founder RJ Scaringe's young family filled the seats of the renovated theater. The air was filled with conversations about their Rivian vehicles, exclamations and congratulations, hugs and handshakes, and discussions of their hopes for the R2.
Microsoft is holding an event on March 21 that will focus on its upcoming generative AI features.
Meta has revealed how third-party apps will be able to securely connect to Messenger and WhatsApp. The company has to open up its apps to a certain extent to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act.
2025 GMC Terrain caught in spy photos. It likely will be mechanically the same as the new Chevy Equinox, but styling, particularly inside, is very distinct
Belichick could sign with Omaha Productions and become part of the next "ManningCast."
"There are no rules": There's a generational divide over parenting styles. Should grandparents butt in?
The electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is here, so let's breakdown what the various trims get you.
Punkt first made a name for itself in the world of mobile with pared-down, monochromatic phones focused on voice, text and not much else. Now, the Swiss company has taken its concept of minimalism and changed it up, with the launch of its first smartphone -- a device that positions itself at the crossroads of utility, privacy and minimalism. If you're reading this, chances are you own either an iPhone or Android device, depending on your personal preferences and economic disposition.