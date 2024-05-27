Family desperate for answers after father of three shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the end of the Memorial Day weekend, a family is finding themselves now having to plan a memorial after their loved one was shot and killed overnight.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a man was discovered shot to death along Steele Street in Frayser. Monday morning, his family returned to the spot where he died.

His little sister, who wants to remain anonymous, shared one of the last photos taken with her big brother. She also shared details on who he was.

She said he was a 21-year-old father of three who was always living life to the fullest.

“I just really want somebody to speak up on what happened to my brother,” she said.

What makes this even more difficult, is how the family discovered their loved one was one of the latest victims of gun violence.

“A news reporter came with her camera. She zoomed in for me. I saw my brother’s shoe and I knew it was him,” she said.

In an instant, she knew her life and many others would never be the same. After wrapping up the investigation at sundown, police returned at sun up.

Officers collected what appears to have been shell casings from nearby homes struck during the attack. The family says home surveillance could be vital for tracking down the killer.

If you have home surveillance or know anything that could help detectives, you can make an anonymous call to crime stoppers at 528-cash.

