Family, deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to help locate a missing, at-risk juvenile.

Authorities say 14-year-old Franklin Castillo was last seen around 1 p.m. on May 18 in the 10600 block of Buford Avenue in unincorporated L.A. County.

Castillo’s family is extremely concerned for his well-being after not hearing from him since Saturday afternoon.

The 14-year-old is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Catillo was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department South Los Angeles Station at 323-820-6700.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

