Family demands justice months after DC teen’s murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Eight months after a teen was shot and killed leaving school in Northwest, his family is demanding justice and an end to gun violence.

“Let’s stop this. Lives are valuable,” said Brittney Malloy. “All these kids are dying from this senseless gun violence and lives are valuable. He was valuable, he was a human being, we loved him.”

Brittney Malloy is the mother of Maurice Jackson, known affectionally as Moe J.

The 16-year-old was walking home from Dunbar High School on Sept. 26, 2023 when he was shot to death.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), at the time, Jackson approached a group of people at the intersection of P Street and New Jersey Avenue. That’s when someone pulled out a gun and started firing. Jackson was hit and killed.

No arrests have been made.

“This is the worst experience of my life. I haven’t been here since this has happened,” his mother said. “Today is the first day I was able to step foot on this premises. It’s just been horrible. It doesn’t get better, everybody says it gets better, it doesn’t.”

Brittney Malloy, along with family and friends, marched from Dunbar to the scene of the crime Wednesday night, chanting “justice for Maurice.”

She’d like to see someone arrested for her son’s death.

MPD told DC News Now that there are no updates in the case, and that it’s still an open investigation.

Brittney Malloy said she’s been told the shooting may be considered self-defense.

“They haven’t given me a name. They’re not even telling me who pulled the trigger,” Brittney Malloy said.

“It’s been several months since September up until now, and we don’t know what happened to my grandson. She doesn’t know what happened to her son,” said Ericka Malloy, Maurice’s grandmother.

Ericka Malloy said families need to come together to protect children from gun violence.

“All family members, love on your loved ones. Everybody get together to talk to his mayor. Talk to Ms. Muriel because something needs to happen,” she said.

The family is working to launch a foundation in the teen’s name called the Maurice Jackson Jr. Foundation. The goal is to raise money to fund a school for troubled youth and first-time offenders. An event is planned for next month.

Meanwhile, Moe J’s mother doesn’t want her only child to be forgotten.

“He was kind, loving. He loved everybody, he had the biggest smile,” she said. “He loved his friends, he’d give you the shirt off his back, the shoes off his feet.”

