Family of Crescent Township house explosion victims hasn’t authorized any fundraisers, police say

Fraudulent fundraisers have been created after a house explosion in Crescent Township, police said Tuesday evening.

These fundraisers are presented as being for the victims’ family, but they are not connected to the family at all, according to police.

At this time, no official fundraisers have been set up for the family of David and Helen Mitchell.

“It has come to our attention that there are unauthorized fundraising efforts purportedly in support of the affected family. I must emphasize that the family has not endorsed any such initiatives,” Police Chief Frank Marks said. “At this time, the family is navigating through the immense pain and grief of their loss. Exploiting their tragedy for personal gain is reprehensible and utterly unacceptable.”

Any authorized fundraising efforts in the future will be verified directly by the family, police said.

