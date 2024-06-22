Family creates Kindness for Kaden event after teen’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kaden Bauswell, 15, was shot and killed three years ago in front of a Kansas City, Kansas elementary school. His family is making sure his giving spirit is not forgotten.

“We traveled a bunch for his baseball team,” said his grandfather Bobby Hernandez.

“Everywhere he just wanted to stop and if he seen anyone on a corner he’s asking me for $5 so he can hand it to them,” his grandfather Bobby Hernandez said.

He was also known in the homeless community, stopping to get to know those less fortunate on his walk home from school.

“He got his little $200 paycheck and we would be at a store and he would try to give all the money in his pocket to them,” his mother Jessica Hernandez said.

June 8, 2021, Bauswell was shot and killed by two teens outside Hazel Grove Elementary School. A 16-year-old is still facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder. But while the family waits for closure, they remain busy.

“We’re going to try to separate all the clothes, water all this food and stuff tomorrow and fill these bags,” his grandfather said as the family sorted nearly $3,000 worth of supplies inside a garage at 82nd and Riverview.

“We just decided that helping people he would be looking down smiling extremely happy that we are doing this and we always want his name to live on,” his cousin Alexis Meyer said.

Kindness for Kaden is about helping others, but also a way to help the grieving family heal.

“They did take a lot from us and we’ll never get that back. But we are still here as a family and we’re sticking together and we’re going to continue to make this happen for Kaden,” his mom said.

Now in its third year, it’s held every June, the month Kaden was killed. They’ve collected donations for foster children and the homeless in honor of the teen who would have graduated from Washington High last month.

“When you are with them and you are handing them the bags and you see how appreciative they are it really breaks you down,” his grandfather said.

They are going to begin packing up hundreds of bags to go out to the homeless at area food banks and homeless camps at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd. You are welcome to stop by and take part. at the home located at N 82nd St. and Riverview in Kansas City, Kansas.

