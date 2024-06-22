Family concerned over missing teen

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for a teenager who has been missing for several days now.

Her family is concerned and worried for her health after telling 28/22 News the missing girl has a chronic autoimmune disease.

Time is of the essence. Worry and concern have really kicked in for the family of Bella Walton.

Walton of Luzerne County has been missing for several days now and her family says she is Type 1 diabetic.

“It’s so important that people take it seriously how much danger she’s in,” said Catherine Schmeer Bella’s grandmother.

Catherine Schmeer says her granddaughter, 15-year-old Bella Walton of Forty Fort, Luzerne County has been missing for six days and she believes her life is at risk.

“I have lost track of days. I haven’t slept. I’ve been running all around Pennsylvania,” said Erik Perini Bella’s Uncle.

Straw gun purchases becoming more common in NEPA

Bella is a Type 1 diabetic and insulin-dependent.

As far as they are aware, the family says Bella has been without her medication for days.

“Hot weather, it’s been 100 degrees every day. If she’s out there walking and she’s borderline asthmatic too,” stated the whole family speaking.

According to the family, Bella went missing the night of June 15, Saturday around 1:00 a.m. with a teenage boy.

We are not revealing his identity at this time.



The family says the two were discovered by police earlier Sunday morning at around 9:00 a.m. at a location in Hellertown, North Hampton County where the boy is said to live.



Bella’s family believes the two knew each other from a school in Hellertown Bella used to attend.



Hellertown Police Department released a statement on Thursday updating that the boy had been located safe and unharmed, but that Bella was still missing and endangered.

“For him to be found safe and alive and not my daughter is extremely alarming to us,” added Karlie Schmeet Bella’s mom.

Bella is 5’2, weighs 118 pounds, is medium build, has long brown hair, and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoody and cut-off blue jean shorts.

“She loves art, animals, she was in the chorus. She volunteers with my mom to feed the homeless. She has a really big heart,” continued Schmeer.

“I just hope I get to hear her voice in person again. Come home,” said Schmeer.

“We love you,” says Perini.

2822 News has reached out to several police departments handling the case of the missing girl and the case of the boy who was found by police.

Hellertown Police Department tells us Bella’s case is being handled through Forty Fort.

We left a message for the Forty Fort Police Department and have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story 28/22 News will continue to bring you the latest updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.