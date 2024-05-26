Family comes to rescue of 15-year-old attacked by a bear in Apline

ALPINE, Ariz. - A 15-year-old boy was blindsided by a bear attack while watching TV at his family's cabin in the eastern Arizona town of Apline.

The bear came through an open door and attacked the boy from behind.

His 18-year-old brother, Parker, came to the rescue.

"The bear came into the cabin and from behind the couch, from what we were piecing together, swatted at him and scratched his face," Carol Hawkins, the mother of 15-year-old Brigham Hawkins said.

Brigham had just finished a long day of fishing and went to the family's bunk house to watch TV. The rest of the family was still in the cabin about 20-feet away.

Brigham has a rare genetic disorder that his siblings had compensated for in the past by looking out for him.

"He started screaming but he (Parker) could barely hear him, so he went to go check on him and he thought it was a dog. He thought it was a really large dog," she said.

Brigham might have been saved because of his brother's quick thinking.

"When he got there, the bear turned around and saw him and started chasing him," Carol said.

While his brother distracted the bear, his dad also was able to help him escape to safety.

Brigham has cuts on his face and arms, but it could have been worse and his mother is grateful.

"No matter what you do, bad things can happen. I just feel blessed that things worked out the way they did. I really don't feel like its luck, it's a blessing," she said.

How common are bear attacks?

Arizona Game and Fish warns bears are unpredictable and even deadly.

Last June, a black bear killed a 66-year-old man near Prescott in an unprovoked attack.

The bear that attacked Brigham was found and euthanized.

They believe the animal was three-years-old, and they are testing it for rabies.

Brigham is still on the road to recovery.