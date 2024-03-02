Family, co-worker remember fallen Jackson County process server Drexel Mack
Those who knew him are starting to share their stories about him and the impact he made on the community.
Those who knew him are starting to share their stories about him and the impact he made on the community.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Win her over with these thoughtful picks from Sephora, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and Walmart.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
General Motors' Cruise has told its employees that the stock they hold is now worth a lot less, in the wake of all the autonomy company's troubles.
It's a minuscule price to pay for peace of mind in a connected world, shoppers say.
Meta is starting to bring the Threads API online, though it will still be some time before it’s widely accessible to developers.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from stick vacs to earbuds and more.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
The My Best Buy® Visa® Card is a useful option for loyal Best Buy customers, but those who aren't frequent tech shoppers have other options.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
This Jackery portable power station will keep you charged up during outdoor activities or emergencies. Right now, you can save $60 on the popular item.
Mark Zuckerberg’s recent PR blitz is neither out of character nor a sign of a freshly rehabbed image.