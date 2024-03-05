Family claims child severely burned at Concord preschool

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The family of a Concord nine-month-old have been told their child will be need two surgeries within the next two weeks to help repair the skin on their chest, arms, legs, and back that were severely damaged, allegedly, while they were at preschool.

The family and their attorneys contacted Queen City News Monday afternoon, sharing the graphic photos of the injuries.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Concord Children’s Academy.

Charlotte daycare shut down by state over health and safety concerns has 2 locations

Though the family and their attorneys declined to speak on camera at this time, they released a statement to QC News, which read:

On February 28th, 2024, Addison Starnes was receiving childcare at Concord Children’s Academy. We believe that Addison was in a highchair waiting to receive her bottle, when a bottle warmer was overturned, causing the water in the warmer to spill and severely burn Addison. Addison was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist and is currently receiving treatment. Addison’s family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Zach Snyder, Plummer & Snyder, PLLC

Radio communication between first responders from 7:45 a.m. detailed that the initial call was described in the same way as the attorney said.

Within a few minutes of arrival, first responders discussed the option of an air-care flight to Chapel Hill or Winston-Salem.

The playground at Concord Children’s Academy.

Monday afternoon Queen City News contacted the preschool by phone twice, and left a message with its owner.

We also tried to directly speak with staff on site, but they declined to provide a comment.

The Department of Health and Human Services advised that it, too, had been made aware of a situation which occurred at the preschool.

No injuries reported in Kannapolis pharmacy fire

However, representatives did not advise if a decision had been made, yet, to pursue an investigation.

A look into previous inspections by the DHHS uncovered that prior concerns had been raised regarding first aid training.

A report from October revealed that, at the time, multiple staff members had not been updated on first aid training, and/or CPR training.

Addison’s family said that she is expected to endure one surgery toward the end of the week, with a second surgery expected to happen sometime next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.