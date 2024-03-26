Family of cheerleader struck in Newark files lawsuit against school

TechCrunch

Canva, the high-flying Australian design and visual communication startup, announced today it was acquiring Affinity (formerly Serif), a creative tools company based in the U.K. Bloomberg reported that the deal was worth several hundred million pounds (approximately $380 million U.S.), and the company confirmed to TechCrunch that the number was accurate. Canva has typically targeted the beginner for their products, but company co-founder Cliff Obrecht sees the acquisition opening the door to more advanced users. “While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on the 99% of knowledge workers without design training, truly empowering the world to design includes empowering professional designers too," he wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.