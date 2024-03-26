Family of cheerleader struck in Newark files lawsuit against school
The lawsuit alleges the school bus company and the Newark Board of Education were negligent in how students exited from the school bus to cross the street.
In addition to the claims Jones has leveled against Combs, the producer claims Gooding Jr. groped and fondled him on Combs's yacht.
Strong short interest in Trump's public media company Truth Social suggests a gloomy view of its future.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
A Scottish company building one of the U.K.'s first all-electric intercity bus networks has raised $14 million (£11 million) in a Series A round as it looks to expand across the entire country. Building any bus network from scratch -- electric or otherwise -- isn't something anyone can conjure up overnight with a laptop and endless amounts of coffee. "In 2019, we didn't have a [web] domain … we didn't have anything, actually," Bradbury told TechCrunch.
Two of the largest credit card companies have announced plans to merge in a $35 billion deal. Here’s what customers need to know about how it may impact them.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
This meal prep essential is lightweight, non-porous, heat-resistant and looks super-chic, no less.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Canva, the high-flying Australian design and visual communication startup, announced today it was acquiring Affinity (formerly Serif), a creative tools company based in the U.K. Bloomberg reported that the deal was worth several hundred million pounds (approximately $380 million U.S.), and the company confirmed to TechCrunch that the number was accurate. Canva has typically targeted the beginner for their products, but company co-founder Cliff Obrecht sees the acquisition opening the door to more advanced users. “While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on the 99% of knowledge workers without design training, truly empowering the world to design includes empowering professional designers too," he wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Web browsers have realized they are one of the best ways for users to access the present set of AI tools, so they are working on being the first-choice containers for that. SigmaOS, a Y Combinator-backed company, is now banking on users' desire to utilize AI tools and pay for them as the company is releasing new features like link preview summaries, pinch-to-summarize and "look it up" browsing features. The company is releasing pinch-to-summarize on desktop, which works a bit like Arc's new mobile feature.
Tesla is about to start giving every customer in the U.S. a one-month trial of its $12,000 driver-assistance system, which it calls Full Self-Driving Beta, provided they have a car with the compatible hardware. The company is also reportedly mandating, at CEO Elon Musk's request, that prospective buyers are given a demo of the software before they purchase a new Tesla. The full-court press to promote FSD Beta software, an upgraded version of the Autopilot system that comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, is happening at an interesting moment for the company.
Larry Fink said BlackRock remains a big investor in oil and gas companies days after a giant Texas retirement system pulled $8.5 billion from the money manager for allegedly engaging in a boycott of the fossil fuel industry.
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
The Oversight Board is urging Meta to change the way it moderates the word “shaheed,” an Arabic term that has led to more takedowns than any other word or phrase on the company’s platforms.
Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and its Windows devices teams to form one division, and it has appointed company veteran Pavan Davuluri with the task of leading it.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.