Family of Chatham County Sheriff says he's 'on the road to recovery and continues to improve'

On Wednesday, the family of Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher issued their second public statement since Wilcher was hospitalized on June 16 for a cardiac event that left him in "critical condition."

"We are pleased to tell you he is well on the road to recovery and continues to improve every day," the statement read, in part. "In true John Wilcher fashion, he is as cantankerous as ever. He is receiving exceptional care from his dedicated medical team and we appreciate their efforts."

Last week the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) held a media conference led by CCSO Chief Deputy Gary Taylor, who clarified the status of the department. Taylor said that while Wilcher remains the Chatham County Sheriff, Taylor would be responsible for the day-to-day operations.

Wilcher started his career with the sheriff's office in 1974 at the old Chatham County Jail on Habersham Street in downtown Savannah. In 2014, he retired at the rank of colonel and in April 2016, won a special election to replace the late Sheriff Al St. Lawrence.

Wilcher was re-elected in 2016 and 2020, when he ran unopposed. Wilcher faces Democrat Richard Coleman in the November general election.

What did the Wilcher family say?

The family's statement reads in full:

"Your messages and gestures of support have been a tremendous source of strength for our family. We continue to be touched by the community’s solidarity and the love shown by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

We ask that you continue to keep Sheriff Wilcher in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your continued respect for our privacy during this time. If you wish to send a card or note, please address it to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, 1050 Carl Griffin Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405."

