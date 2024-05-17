Family cat revived after getting trapped in Florida house fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family cat was revived after a devastating house fire in Jupiter on Thursday.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a fire began at a home in the 200 block of Hampton Circle.

Officials said everyone got out of the home safely, but the cat was trapped in “the dark black smoke.”

Crews went back inside the home and found the kitty. They used pet oxygen masks to revive the family’s pet.

“Thank you for saving kitty! Pets are family too!” a Facebook user wrote.

