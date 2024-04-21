Family calls for video release, justice for man hit by MSP cruiser

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Three days after 25-year-old Samuel Sterling was hit and killed by an unmarked Michigan State Police cruiser in Kentwood, a protest took place in the same spot it happened.

As Sterling’s mother, father, sisters and cousins gathered at the Burger King parking lot near the intersection of 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue, they said they are still mourning his loss.

“We still grieving,” said Sterling’s sister, Mikeya Sterling. “You know what I am saying? We hurt. We broken … I’ve been crying, I haven’t slept, I haven’t ate because this is my baby.”

People held signs that read, “Samuel Sterling, say his name,” “Charge the officer,” “We cry for justice” and “Release the video.”

Family and friends of Samuel Sterling gathered in the spot he was fatally hit by an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle. (April 20, 2024)

According to a statement from MSP, troopers and officers from various agencies had been looking for Sterling. According to investigators, he was wanted for violating probation and had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

According to MSP, a fugitive team spotted Sterling at a gas station Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. When they approached him, he ran away. Several officers chased him on foot as an MSP detective sergeant in an unmarked cruiser “drove parallel to him.” Police said that’s when Sterling was hit. He later died at the hospital.

“There was no justification for him being hit by a car, in a parking lot or wherever it happened at in here,” said Nicole Hoskins, Sterling’s cousin. “It was no cause for it. No cause for it at all.”

“This could be anybody’s kid,” said Sterling’s mother, Andrica Cage, during Saturday’s protest. “I don’t care if they’re white, black, purple. I don’t care.”

Sterling’s loved ones, along with the community, are demanding MSP release any video from the incident, along with the name of the detective sergeant who hit him.

