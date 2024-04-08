Family asks for help after father killed in Albuquerque hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a deadly hit and run in Albuquerque, the family of the victim is asking for help from the community to find the driver involved. David Newman, 67, was on a moped near Tramway and Menaul when police said he was struck by a driver, who then took off.

“You know, he brightened any event, any family event that he was at,” said Jennifer Newman, victim’s daughter.

David Newman was known by family as ‘Fun Uncle Davie’. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and his daughter, Jennifer Newman, said he loved planning family trips and riding his scooter around Albuquerque.

“He was the one who would take all of us kids different places, so he would have a camper and take us all down to the beach, take us down to Florida,” said Jennifer Newman, victim’s daughter.

However, everything changed when she called him one day, and he didn’t answer. Police said Newman was driving his scooter on February 5 around 2:30 a.m. He was heading south on Tramway near Menaul when police say a driver in a white 2018 or 2020 Honda Accord hit him and then took off.

“He was a human, he deserves the basic respect and dignity that you would give any human, and for someone to just leave someone on the side of the road and not take ownership for it is completely inhumane,” stated Newman.

Police said they completed a thorough investigation that included leads as far as Las Cruces but were unable to find anything. They said the suspected Honda would have significant damage to the front end and be missing the bottom driver’s side front bumper and fog light.

Jennifer Newman said the family holding a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery for her father in June. Meanwhile, she’s hoping someone will remember the car and help her family get closure as she reflects on what her father would say now.

“I know Dad, you never wanted me to worry about you, and you were always worried about how much I worried about you, but I’m not going to stop until we find who did this,” said Newman.

Jennifer Newman said she’s thankful to a second driver who stopped to help her father and blocked traffic. Anyone with helpful information can call Crime Stoppers, who’s offering up to a $2,500 reward for any tips.

