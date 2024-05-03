Family asking for help to find missing Tri-Cities teen

A Tri-Cities family is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be in Kennewick or Richland.

Dustin Sutphin ran away from his father’s home near 7th Avenue and Gum Street in East Kennewick on April 19, his aunt Sarah Galloway Sutphin told the Tri-City Herald.

The boy appears to have run away after being told his father was going to lose custody of him and his two brothers, because of the conditions they were living in.

State officials told the three of them on April 18 about the change, Galloway Sutphin said..

Dustin allegedly went home and disappeared before the boys were due to be picked up.

Dustin Sutphin has been missing for about half a month, according to the Washington State Patrol flier.

Since then the teen has been seen riding a bicycle between Richland and Kennewick. He’s also been seen riding on a motorcycle and a scooter.

His aunt also believes he is still going to his father’s home in East Kennewick.

The teen is wanted on an outstanding warrant because he failed to show up for a Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court hearing in connection with stealing a vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol has shared a flier of the missing teen. Dustin is 4-foot-11, 90 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He’s often seen wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

Galloway Sutphin said she only wants to see her nephew get some help.