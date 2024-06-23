Family angered by release of woman accused in boyfriend’s stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones gathered to remember a man who police say was stabbed to death by his girlfriend.

Keithon Ford, 22, was laid to rest today at The Lord’s Tabernacle Church in Orange Mound. Memphis Police found Ford after he was stabbed to death in Parkway Village.

His then-girlfriend Zeori Harper has been charged with second-degree murder in this incident. Records show that she is now out on a $75,000 bond.

His older brothers say they warned their brother to get out of the toxic relationship with Harper.

“She was evil, and she needed guidance, and that’s all KD was trying to do,” Ford’s brother said. “My brother was trying to love her, and nurture her, and she abused it, and abused it.”

Investigators say Harper admitted to stabbing Ford during a heated argument but says it was in self-defense.

Neighbors shared surveillance footage with WREG showing Ford standing on the balcony of the apartment complex at 9:06 a.m. Just minutes later at 9:09 a.m., Harper burst onto the balcony, screaming for help.

Neighbors say the couple had just moved in the night before. Harper can be heard on the surveillance video asking neighbors for the address, suggesting the couple hadn’t lived there long enough to memorize it.

Neighbors told WREG they heard Harper yelling at Ford throughout the night before the fatal stabbing the next morning.

Ford’s family is outraged that Harper was released on a bond. They are demanding an upgrade of the second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder.

Despite bonding out of jail, neighbors say Harper has not returned to the apartment, and her car is still sitting in the parking lot.

