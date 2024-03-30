Family, activists call for convicted spree-killer’s execution to be halted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a man set to be executed next week for a 2002 killing spree joined anti-death penalty activists in calling for his execution to be halted.

The State of Oklahoma maintains the man is a confessed, cold-blooded killer.

Death row inmate Michael Smith’s family, as well as several anti-death penalty activists, argue there were some key pieces of evidence overlooked in Smith’s conviction for the 2002 Oklahoma City killing spree that left Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru dead.

They also say new claims from a witness in the 2002 case should raise enough doubt to halt Smith’s execution.

At a news conference on Friday, Smith’s family and anti-death penalty advocates claimed Smith had ineffective lawyers who failed to properly present claims that Smith wasn’t mentally fit to stand trial.

They also claimed the state didn’t test certain DNA evidence they believe could have raised doubt about Smith’s involvement.

“We’re actually here today to speak on the injustice and corruptness in the justice system,” said Smith’s oldest brother, Yusuf Smith. “They have so many inconsistencies in this case that is just it’s just ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous.”

His family and those activists also shared an affidavit containing new testimony from a woman they say was a key witness in the case against Smith.

The woman, Sheena Johnson, told investigators in 2002 that she was the person who made an initial call to Crime Stoppers informing police of Smith’s involvement with the murders.

In the affidavit, Johnson now claims she was not the person who made the call.

“I was not the person that called Crime Stoppers,” Johnson wrote in the affidavit. “It was a family member. At the time, I told them I did call crime stoppers because I needed the extra money, which I still to this day have not received.”

Elsewhere in the affidavit, Johnson wrote she felt pressured by investigators to testify at the trial and say certain things.

Anti-death penalty advocate Makayla Saramosing says she’s ready to present the affidavit to Governor Stitt.

“If he does do what he shouldn’t do and he chooses to execute Michael Smith, he will have that much more blood on his hands,” Saramosing said.

Prosecutors in the 2002 death penalty case said Smith was a gang member, and shot and killed Janet Moore in her apartment, then shot and killed convenience store clerk Sharath Pulluru, and set his body on fire.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board unanimously denied Smith clemency at a hearing on March 6.

The state presented a book with over 100 pages of evidence to the Pardon and Parole Board in their argument to deny Smith clemency.

The book contains crime scene pictures, including graphic photos showing Moore’s lifeless body on her apartment floor and Pulluru’s burned body on the floor of the convenience store.

The book lays out prosecutors’ theory of why Smith killed Moore and Pulluru.

It says Smith was a gang member, and shot Moore because he wanted to get revenge on Moore’s son, who Smith incorrectly believed was involved in the murder of a fellow gang member.

It says Smith killed Pulluru after Pulluru attempted to confiscate some personal items of Smith’s—because Smith couldn’t pay for some things he took from Pulluru’s store.

It also says Smith incorrectly believed Pulluru was the same clerk he felt insulted one of his fellow gang members on a previous day, at a completely different store.

The book includes testimony from several people who told investigators Smith admitted to killing Moore and Pulluru.

It also describes confessions Smith gave to investigators, in which he admits he killed Moore in Pulluru.

“At first he wouldn’t go, he wouldn’t die,” the book says Smith told investigators during his confession to Pulluru’s death. “It’s like he wouldn’t die. That’s why I shot him so many times.”

It says Smith described to investigators how he doused Pulluru’s body with gasoline, before setting it on fire.

“I know what I’m doing,” the book says Smith told investigators. “Y’all do your job. I’m going to do mine.”

The book also includes victim impact statements from Moore and Pulluru’s families, arguing for Smith to remain behind bars and executed.

In a statement, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said “I am pleased the pardon and parole board denied clemency for the ruthless killer who took Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru away from their families. Justice will finally be served for their tragic loss.”

