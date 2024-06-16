Family of 4 displaced after grill catches home on fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grill caught a single-family home on fire in Montgomery County on Father’s Day, displacing several people.

Crews with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the fire just before 5:45 p.m. in the 13400 block of Coachlamp Lane, right off of Middlebridge Drive and Layhill Road.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the department, said that a grill on the back deck caught the siding of the two-story home on fire, which quickly spread inside and into the attic.

He said that after the grill was used, its hot ashes and coals were placed onto a wood deck, igniting nearby combustibles.

All of the home’s occupants were able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Four adults and a dog were displaced, however.

Some nearby streets were closed or blocked as MCFRS crews worked to extinguish the fire.

