Family of 3 Killed on Their Way To Thanksgiving Dinner By Man Fleeing Cops

A couple and their toddler were killed on Thanksgiving after a man fleeing from police smashed into their car near Pittsburgh.

David Bianco, 29, his fiancée Kaylie Meininger, 21, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, who were all on their way to Thanksgiving dinner, were killed when Demetrius Coleman, 22, crashed into them driving more than 100 mph, police said.

The family’s car burst into flames, according to reports.

Coleman was pulled over by East McKeesport police on Thursday afternoon for making an illegal turn, but authorities said he sped away when officers learned he had a warrant violating his probation.

A second vehicle was also reportedly struck by Coleman's.

Witness Paul Trammel, who lives nearby, said in an interview that police "should have backed off" because "they would have eventually gotten the guy sooner or later. ... They had the guy's license plate."

Coleman, of Pittsburgh, is charged with criminal homicide, vehicular homicide, and aggravated assault with a vehicle among other charges.

He remained in UPMC Mercy hospital in police custody on Friday.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe for the family’s funeral costs.

