Family of I-25 homicide suspect calls for murder charge to be dropped

DENVER (KDVR) — Family and advocates of Stephan Long, who’s charged in a road rage homicide on Interstate 25, delivered more than 500 letters to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office Thursday urging her not to prosecute him for murder.

Long is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Damon Lucas during what authorities called a road rage shooting in June 2023. Brothers Damon and Blake Lucas both died in the incident, but the charge in Blake’s death has since been dropped.

Some 500 letters from council members, politicians and advocates are now calling for the remaining first-degree murder charge to be dropped. While they were not able to deliver the letters directly to the district attorney, investigators in the office said they would give them to her first thing Friday morning.

Police have said the brothers and Long were stopped under West 6th Avenue on I-25 when one of the brothers allegedly approached Long’s car and was shot. Then the other brother got out and jumped on Long’s car, and as Long drove off, he fell.

Long’s family, including mother Stephanie Clifton, said she feels it was an unprovoked attack and that he was acting in self-defense.

“It’s just been horrible. It’s been a complete nightmare. My son has never been in trouble before,” Clifton said,

The father of two with one on the way was granted house confinement six months ago after FOX31’s reporting on the case.

“We believe in a higher power. We believe that as long as you do the right thing, the right thing will come back around. We believe that she did drop one charge, and so we believe that there is hope that she will do the right thing and drop the other,” Clifton said.

The Long family and his advocates also feel race has played a role.

“We know from cases in Denver County, as well as more, but Denver County specifically, that have been dropped and haven’t even been investigated when the roles were reversed. When the races were reversed,” Clifton said.

Denver Justice League’s Alexander Landu spoke on this during a press conference on Thursday.

“In cases of self-defense, white people are 34% more likely than their Black counterparts to claim self-defense in a court of law. And that statistic breaks down even further, where only 3% of Black people who try to claim self-defense in a court of law against a white assailant are given the privilege of self-defense.”

The mother of the Lucas brothers, Amber Rivera, sent FOX31 a statement on Thursday:

There is a motion hearing in Long’s case on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. His family’s hope is to have a response from the district attorney prior fo this.

FOX31 reached out to DA McCann for comment, who said she would not comment until the case is resolved.

