Family of 21-year-old who was possibly abducted seeks answers

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The family of a 21-year-old who is believed to be the victim of a possible shooting and abduction is speaking out.

Family members say the 21-year-old’s name is Alex Franco.

Family members believe the 21-year-old who was possibly shot and abducted to be Alex Franco. (Courtesy: Sherry Bennett)

PREVIOUS STORY: 21-year-old possibly abducted, Taylorsville PD seeking public help

“You know, he has a whole family that loves him,” his aunt Sherry Bennett said. “I feel so helpless.”

She said the family is trying to ask for tips, but said they haven’t had much luck. The most information they have is the images of the vehicle police said may be involved.

“No one seems to have any answers,” she said.

According to Bennett, Alex was supposed to come over and stay with her for a little bit but did not show up. She thought he may have gotten busy with life, but then she heard the news.

Bennett said she got a message from Alex’s girlfriend that he was missing. Bennett described Alex as being a good kid and said she didn’t think he was involved in anything that could lead to this situation.

“He’s had his tough spots and stuff, but he’s a good kid,” Bennett told ABC4.com. “He walks in the room and everyone brightens up immediately, so it’s really hard to even think that somebody could be so mad to do this to him.”

Bennett asked anyone who may have information to call police or reach out to her.

“We’re all out here looking for him and hoping we can find him,” Bennett said.

What information was released by police?

Taylorsville Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on March 17. The 21-year-old got into the vehicle around the area of 3800 West 5700 South in Taylorsville, according to officials.

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper.

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s that is said to be involved in a possible abduction on March 17, 2024. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper. (Courtesy of Taylorsville Police Department)

“Witnesses heard a possible gunshot, and the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed,” Taylorsville Police said in the release.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle to call the non-emergency dispatch number for Taylorsville PD at 801-840-4000.

