Family: 20-year-old victim of Northbridge stabbing a 'hero'; had first child on the way

NORTHBRIGDE ― The man who died from stab wounds Friday night after a melee on the Town Common has been identified by the Worcester District Attorney's Office as 20-year-old David Leboeuf.

Leboeuf was one of two males stabbed Friday night in what District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. described during a Saturday morning press conference as a "chaotic scene."

A GoFundMe page set up by Leboeuf's mother to raise money for his funeral services called the 20-year-old a "hero," stating that that Leboeuf was killed after stepping in to defend his younger brother during an altercation with another person at the Northbridge Town Common.

"He had the biggest heart & the brightest smile," said the post about Leboeuf. "He was the funny, mischievous, goofball, who loved to be in the spotlight.

"He touched so many lives & was a truly special person."

The confrontation is thought to have happened shortly before 9:30 p.m., when police were called to respond to the common, a known gathering spot for young people.

Leboeuf's brother was also stabbed, according to the GoFundMe page, and is in recovery.

A juvenile is in custody and was arraigned Monday in Worcester Juvenile Court for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The GoFundMe post said Leboeuf most recently worked as a chef and had the ambition to one day open his own restaurant.

It also said Leboeuf and his girlfriend were expecting a child, and some of the money raised in the GoFundMe will help support the child, the post said.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised more than $12,000 toward a $50,000 goal.

Visiting hours are set for May 15, with a funeral on May 16.

Nortbridge Police Chief Timothy Labrie speaks about the fatal stabbing on Saturday. At left is Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

