Family of 14 asks for help after fire destroys North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas family is asking the community for help after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning, leaving them with nothing.

“It was kinda horrifying,” Robert Dorfman said of the blaze.

Robert and his wife, Sasha Dorfman spoke with 8 News Now Friday, describing what they called one of the scariest days of their lives.

“We went out to the living room,” Sasha Dorfman recalled. “We noticed all the smoke.”

A North Las Vegas family is asking the community for help after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning, leaving them with nothing. (Ed Pratt)

They said they were barely able to escape when their home, near Ann Road and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, became engulfed in flames.

“I tried to force it open and flames were coming out of the top,” Robert Dorfman said, recalling the trauma of watching the fire spread. “And it started singing my hair, and she said, ‘Just let it go, we gotta let it go.”‘

Now the family of 14; eight children, six adults, and three dogs, have nothing.

A North Las Vegas family is asking the community for help after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning, leaving them with nothing. (Credit: GoFundMe)

“We don’t have shoes, we don’t have towels,” Robert Dorfman said. “We don’t have shampoo or body wash or anything.”

The family said the Red Cross of Southern Nevada helped them with the essentials immediately after the fire, which included a temporary spot at a nearby Airbnb, which is paid for through the week.

However, starting over is expensive and their insurance hasn’t kicked in yet, so they are asking the community to lend a hand with donations.

“We really need help with the kids, with their clothing, blankets, furniture maybe as well,” Sasha Dorfman said. “Just stuff like that would really help out.”

A North Las Vegas family is asking the community for help after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning, leaving them with nothing. (Ed Pratt)

This way the group can start to build things back up after devastation they never could have expected.

“We have to start all over again,” Sasha Dorfman concluded.

Sadly, the family did lose one of their dogs, a puppy, in the fire, which is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family.

