Families gather to remember missing, murdered Indigenous people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family members of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women were able to share their stories and provide updates on Sunday.

The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women partnered with the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department to give those families the platform.

Those with the organizations said many of the cases go back to the 1970s and want families to have answers.

The event was held in honor of National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day.

