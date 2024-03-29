Families gather for annual marshmallow drops across southeast Michigan

Marshmallows rained from the skies across southeastern Michigan on Friday in honor of the upcoming Easter holiday.

Families gathered at Nankin Mills Interpretive Center and Elizabeth Park on Friday as tens of thousands of marshmallows were dropped from helicopters as part of the annual Wayne County Parks marshmallow drop.

For the first time, the county included a sensory-friendly experience at Nankin Mills Interpretive Center Friday morning, with softer music and marshmallows dropped from a City of Westland fire truck.

From left to right, sisters Machelle Woods, 6, Toya Woods, 5, and Carla Woods, 8, all from Dearborn, show off their marshmallows collected during the 39th Wayne County Parks Marshmallow Drop at Nankin Mills in Westland on Friday, March 29, 2024. Hundreds of kids came for the annual tradition, which sees them collecting marshmallows to turn in for prizes.

At the annual marshmallow drop, children are grouped into three age categories — 4 and younger, 5-7 years old, and 8 and older — and allowed to collect marshmallows in exchange for prizes.

Other events:

A helicopter drops marshmallows during the 39th Wayne County Parks Marshmallow Drop at Nankin Mills in Westland on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Oakland County's Catalpa Oaks County Park will drop 15,000 marshmallows from a helicopter at 10 a.m. on Saturday for children ages 4-12. There will also be a special drop for children with disabilities at 11:30 a.m

Fraser's Steffens Park will drop marshmallows on Saturday, with children split up by ages: 1-5 year olds at noon and ages 6-10 at 12:30 p.m. The event will also include pony rides, donuts, a petting zoo and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

At Canterbury Village’s Egg-stravaganza on Friday and Saturday, a variety of sweet treats will fall from helicopters for those waiting below at Canterbury Village, 2325 Joselyn Ct., Lake Orion. The event includes a petting zoo, bounce houses, and opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $12.99 and registration is required in advance.

