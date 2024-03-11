Families flood Corktown for 66th annual St. Patrick's Day parade

Thousands packed the streets of Corktown on Sunday for Detroit's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrating the legacy of Irish culture in Detroit.

The 66th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Corktown Races brought hundreds to celebrate Irish culture despite the harsh winds and flurries filling the air.

At the peak of the 1850s, 15% of those in Detroit had immigrated from Ireland and nearly 45% settled in the Corktown neighborhood. United Irish Societies, a coalition of more than 35 local organizations, hosted the first St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1958 - and the event has since become a time-honored tradition.

Rose Stevenson and her partner Lisa Stevens have lived in Corktown for almost 15 years and said they enjoy the community spirit that erupts during cultural parades.

The crowd watches during the 66th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade in Detroit on March 10, 2024. (Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit Free Press)

“We love to make sure we get here early to grab a nice spot to watch and cheer along all the amazing groups who work so hard,” Stevenson said. “It’s almost like a history lesson watching all the different groups come through.”

Drawing hundreds of thousands each year, according to its website, the two-hour parade featured performances by the Ardán Academy of Irish Dance, Motor City Irish Dance, the Shannon Irish Dance Academy, the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes and Drums and the Windsor Police Pipe Band.

The dozens of colorful, eccentric floats told the story of Irish legacy in Corktown and honored Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick.

This year's Grand Marshals were Norman and Maureen Root. Hometown Heros honored at the Parade were:

Executive Director of Detroit Dog Rescue Kristina Millman-Rinaldi

Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes & Drums Stacy Sanderson-Trott and Dave Wurtz

Michael Robes of Ann Arbor said his family chooses a different metro Detroit St. Patrick’s Day parade to participate in each year, but none beat Detroit’s.

“We went to Ann Arbor last year and were going to Grand Rapids next week too,” Robes said. “(Between) the family-fun zone and the different performances in the parade - Detroit is our family favorite.”

Prior to the parade, hundreds of runners of all ages sported bright green t-shirts for the 41st annual Corktown Races.

Monetary and canned good donations were collected for the St. Patrick's Senior Center, located at 58 Parsons Street. The senior center founded in 1983 is the only community-based health clinic for seniors in Detroit, according to its website.

