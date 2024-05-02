The families of fallen officers ‘will not pay another mortgage payment again’

The four men killed in Monday’s ambush leave behind four wives and eight children in total. While the emotional burden will last forever, one organization is doing its best to make their financial situation better.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgages of all four families.

“We were able to reach out to these families yesterday. We reached out to them personally and assured them, they will not pay another mortgage payment again,” said John Huvane, the organization’s vice president.

PREVIOUS:

This is something the organization does for the families of all fallen first responders nationwide with young children left behind.

“The bottom line is, there are four families here. A total of eight children do not have their dad, for Christmas, any holidays coming up, going into the summer. That’s been stolen from them,” Huvane said.

Those four fallen heroes include CMDP officer Joshua Eyer, N.C. Department of Adult Corrections investigators Alden Elliot and Sam Poloche, and Deputy US Marshall Thomas Weeks.

While the homes of these families will never be whole again, this gesture, along with multiple others from across the Charlotte community, at least takes one burden away.

(WATCH: MOM-O brings community together in wake of deadly shooting)